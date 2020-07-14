Flesh Beauty

Shiny Flesh Nameplate Necklace

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Flesh Beauty

What it is A super shiny, super special, nameplate necklace featuring the Flesh logo. How to use Put it on and never take it off (except when showering, exercising, scuba diving, applying your finest oils, etc.). Layer with Ripe Flesh Glisten Drops swept across your collarbones for extra glow. Why we love it Team Flesh has been wearing it since we launched, and since then you’ve asked for it over, and over, and over again. We heard you, and now it’s here! Good to know Very Limited Edition Made of gold-plated brass 17" chain See full ingredient list.