Shinola

Shinola 12 Month Runwell Planner

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shinola

This American-made 2020 planner features a linen hardcover and smyth sewn binding which improves the planner’s durability and overall lifespan. A weekly format shown on a two-page spread has ample space for writing down your plans. The planner also includes a month at a glance, historical facts, moon phases and lined pages for notetaking. The planner runs from January 2020 to December of 2020 and pairs great with the medium journal cover w/ tab.