Shining Knight Cactus Terrarium Necklace Living Breathing Cactus you can Wear, Care and Transplant Lives in capsule for over 3 months or more & Easy to water with tiny holes on the bottom. Includes Care Card, Caricature Care Magnet and 2 Week Plant Health Warranty! With 27" Stainless Steel Ball Chain Necklace ( Made in U.S,A High Quality Medical Grade 304 Nickel Free ) Shining Knight Cactus is a native from South America and the Caribbean Islands . This cactus features beautiful soft white spines to protect itself from a range of hot and cold weather elements, and also features another set of sharp copper spines to ward off predators. The growth characteristics of this cactus is of short globular clusters with heights approx 4 inches and horizontal spread of 3-4 inches. They readily bloom white and yellow flowers in late winter to early spring under proper conditions. Mini Plant Info Origin- Caribbean Islands Watering frequency- 30-40 Days Sun requirements- Light Shade How to water Watering your plants is simple! Tiny holes are located on the bottom of the capsule, which allows the moss media to absorb water when you place them in shallow water. What if plant outgrows capsule? Your plant when large can be removed from capsule to be in a potted setting for you to further care for it. How to remove plant is included with instructions. *** 2 Week Plant Health Warranty are included with each WearItMiniPlants order *** www.wearitminiplants.com.