Let's Jam

Shining And Conditioning Gel

$7.99

Let's Jam Shining and Conditioning Extra Hold Gel's formula has micro-emulsion technology for great extra hold, shine and conditioning with up to 3X less breakage and with no wax, no flaking, and no drying alcohol. Sleek it, slick it, shine it, define it with conditioning hold that moves with a stroke of a brush. • No wax or grease • Conditions hair as you style • Extra strength hold • We believe in beauty without compromise Apply a small amount into the palm of your hand, rub hands together. Work through wet or dry hair. Style as desired. Avoid eye contact. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN TREATED WITH PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP HAIR AWAY FROM OPEN FLAME, LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS, FIRE OR SPARKS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.