Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Tower 28
Shineon Lip Jelly
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tower 28
Jelly = the shine of a gloss, the comfort of a balm, + a pop of color. For never sticky, always shiny lips!
More from Tower 28
Tower 28
Superdew Highlighter Balm
$18.00
from
Tower 28
BUY
Tower 28
Shineon Milky Lip Jelly
$14.00
from
Tower 28
BUY
Tower 28
Sos Daily Rescue Facial Spray
$28.00
from
Tower 28
BUY
Tower 28
Superdew Highlighter Balm
$18.00
from
Tower 28
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted