Maude

Shine – Ultra-hydrating, Organic Aloe-based Personal Lubricant

$25.00

What it is: A 100 percent natural, hydrating lubricant that is compatible with devices and condoms. Highlighted Ingredients: - Aloe: Hydrating formula enhances natural moisture, relieving personal dryness. What Else You Need to Know: The gentle, pH-balanced formula is free from glycerin and parabens and manufactured to the ideal osmolality for the body. This formula is latex-free. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.