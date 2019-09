Essence

Shine Shine Shine Lipgloss In 01

$2.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Be the shiny star! The Essence Shine Shine Shine Lip Gloss gives your lips an incredible shine, leaving them with an amazing light-reflecting wet-look finish. The super smooth sensorial texture feels cushiony on the lips and features an array of creamy nudes, shimmering pinks, prismatic bright shades and bold darks. The flocked applicator allows for extra soft gliding and precise application thanks to its special heart shape.