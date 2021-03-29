NYX Professional Makeup

Shine Loud Vegan High Shine Long-lasting Liquid Lipstick

Shine Loud and leave no trace with NYX Professional Makeup Shine Loud Lip Color! Meet the 1st ultra-pigmented high shine lip color, with up to 16hr zero color transfer wear. No smudge, no bleed, no fade: you can kiss, drink, hair flip and even wear it under your mask! This 2 step technology delivers comfortable 1 swipe bold color, with an ultra-glossy, non-sticky finish. Simply pair the ultra-pigmented base coat, with the ultra-glossy & non-sticky top coat, infused with Vitamin E derivative, for the loudest shine you've ever seen! Featuring 100% vegan formula infused with rich lip loving oils including macadamia seed oil, coriander fruit oil, jojoba seed oil, apricot kernel oil & passion fruit seed oil. All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. Key Features: Longwear high shine lip color 2 step technology delivers bold color with an ultra-glossy finish Up to 16HR wear, zero color transfer, no smudge, no bleed, no fade Infused with Vitamin E & lip loving oils Non-sticky feel Vegan formula* (no animal-derived ingredient or by-product) Cruelty free