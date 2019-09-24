Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
L'Oreal Paris
Shine Lipstick
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At L'Oreal Paris
Ultra-rich, ultra-radiant shiny lipstick. Glossy, ... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Cheap Beauty Products Dominated The Met Gala
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Crema Nuda
$120.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Maybelline
Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color In Truffle Tease
$4.49
from
Target
BUY
Glossier
Cloud Paint
$18.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine, 20 Berry Brown Color
$9.99
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
More from L'Oreal Paris
L'Oreal Paris
Pure Sugar Resurface And Energize Coffee Facial Scrub
C$13.97
from
Walmart
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Self-tanning Sublime Bronze Water Mousse
C$17.98
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Telescopic Mascara Waterproof
C$13.99
C$9.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil 100ml
£9.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels
You might not be familiar with the name Harper Watters, but you've probably seen one of his viral videos. Maybe the one where the professional ballet
by
Thatiana Diaz
Celebrity Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plans
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted