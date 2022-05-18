Curlsmith

Shine Gel

$27.00

Curlsmith Shine Gel is a strong hold styling gel that provides long-lasting definition, humidity protection, frizz control and shine for all curls. Benefits Gives curls extreme definition Long-lasting, weather-resistant results Locks in water and hydration Protects from frizz Strong hold (9/10), it creates a strong crunchy cast around the hair while drying The 'cast' is key to trap moisture, keep frizz at bay and enhance definition, but the crunchy feeling is only temporary; once curls are completely dry you just need to gently "scrunch" your hair upwards to break the cast and reveal soft, defined results Thick gel texture for ultimate control Dermatologically tested Suitable for the most sensitive scalps Fragrance Free Vegan, cruelty free, clean ingredients and curly girl friendly (no sulfates, silicones or drying alcohols) Designed for all curls and texture types