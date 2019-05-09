Shine bright all summer long in the vibrant style of the Shine Fabric Bralette Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. In a bold yellow hue with a shimmery finish, the bralette bikini top pairs simple style with eye-catching color for a look that truly stands out. Adjustable straps and a hook-and-loop closure help you get a comfortable, secure fit, and removable cups let you customize your swim look to suit your fancy. Wear it with high-waisted black or pastel bottoms to rock some retro flair, or pair it with matching high-leg bikini bottoms for style that stands on its own.