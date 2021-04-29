United States
Modern Sprout
Shine Bright – Radiant Positivity Kit
$40.00
At Modern Sprout
Awaken refreshed and radiate positivity with this curated collection of uplifting botanical tools to help you shine bright. Sunflower Bamboo Grow Kit: comes equipped with a complete passive hydroponic system, plus non-GMO sunflower seeds. Illuminate Sugar Scrub: exfoliate, soften and moisturize your skin from lip to toe. Formulated with heavenly notes of honey, ginger and orange zest. Awaken Face Mist: rise, spritz and shine with our refreshing face mist. This ultra-hydrating formula provides a welcomed wake-up call at any time of the day.