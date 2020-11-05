OPI

Shine Bright Collection Mini Nail Lacquer 25 Piece Advent Calendar

£65.90

Spark a little joy each day this holiday season when you unlock another door of OPI's Mini Advent Calendar. Contains 25 Mini Nail Lacquers 3.75 mL – 0.125 Fl. Oz. Shades: Naughty or Ice?, Snowfalling for You, This Shade is Ornamental!, Dressed to the Wines, This Gold Sleighs Me, Gingerbread Man Can, Merry in Cranberry, Red-y For the Holidays, Let’s Take an Elfie, Tinsel, Tinsel ‘Lil Star, To All a Good Night, Heart and Coal, Alpine Snow, Bubble Bath, Tickle My Franc-y, Taupe-less Beach, It’s a Girl, Malaga Wine, Bogotá Blackberry, Aurora Berry-alis, Strawberry Margarita, Pompeii Purple, Russian Navy, Lincoln Park After Dark and Kyoto Pearl.