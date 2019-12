H&M

Shimmery Metallic Dress

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Calf-length dress in woven fabric with a metallic shimmer. Adjustable, extra-narrow shoulder straps crossed at back with decorative tie detail at top. Gently fitted at top and an open section at back. Lined. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size 0 Fit Fitted Composition Lining: Polyester 100% Polyester 100%