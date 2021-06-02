Supergoop!

Meet the very first eyeshadow with SPF 30, available in four shimmery shades. This long-wearing cream eyeshadow keeps eyes pretty and protected, thanks to a hybrid of mineral & clean chemical actives that protect from UV rays. It glides on seamlessly and blends perfectly without creasing, flaking or fading. Plus, it’s finger-friendly, meaning you can just swipe on with your finger and then pat into place for a lit-from-within look. .18 oz.