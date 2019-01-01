Supergoop!

Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow Spf 30

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

An industry-first cream eyeshadow with SPF 30 to keep your eyes pretty and protected from the sun.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Dark SpotsFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Flower Essences: A blend of rose, roman chamomile, jasmine, and sunflower extracts provides antioxidant protection and soothes the delicate eye area.- Zinc Oxide 20 % and Octisalate 5%: Provide sunscreen protection. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Your eyes are two of the most sun-sensitive spots on your body and one of the first places to show signs of aging. This long-wearing formula (in three shimmery shades to choose from) will keep them protected while also brightening the eye area immediately and over time.