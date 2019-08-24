Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Breast Cancer Awareness
$38.00$19.00
At Becca Cosmetics
A limited-edition Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter in our most beloved shade, Opal, to shine a light and support breast cancer research and awareness.
The iconic, award-winning, limited-edition highlighter features a press design of the Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Ribbon and is packaged in a collectable pink compact. Comprised of BECCA’s proprietary mineral pearl blend and a unique liquid and pigment formula, the silky texture melts into skin for a sophisticated, high-beam finish.
In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, BECCA will donate 20% from the purchase price of Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Opal to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from September 7, 2018 – November 30, 2018. BCRF is dedicated to advancing the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. Learn more here.
Stylist Tips:
Layer over your Sunlit Bronzer for a luminous, sun-kissed glow.
Can be used as an eyeshadow.
Apply to the high points of the face or anywhere you want to add glow.
BECCA Shimmer Skin Perfector® Pressed is the #1 best-selling highlighter in the U.S.*
*Source: The NPD Group, Inc./ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Product Dollar and Unit Sales, Full Size + Mini Combined, 12 Months Ending March 2019