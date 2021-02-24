Becca

Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter

Unlike traditional pressed powder highlighters, the formula fuses ultra-fine, pearl pigments with liquid for an ultra-buttery texture. The creamy formula builds and blends seamlessly, without ever looking glittery or chalky. Pure light is reflected from every angle for your most natural, luminous glow. Find the shade that lights you up: Pearl: A soft, luminescent white highlighter - recommended for fair-light skin tones. Prismatic Amethyst: A pale lavender highlighter with golden, violet, and rose duo-chrome pearls - recommended for fair-light skin tones. Rose Quartz: A universally flattering neutral pale pink highlighter with soft golden pearl - recommended for fair-light skin tones. Moonstone: A pale, incandescent golden highlighter - recommended for fair-light skin tones. Opal: A neutral, white golden highlighter with soft pink pearl - recommended for medium-tan skin tones. Champagne Pop: Our bestselling shade, a soft golden highlighter with pinky-peach pearl - recommended for all skin tones. Rose Gold: A rosy pink highlighter with warm, golden pearl - recommended for medium-tan skin tones. Prosecco Pop: A true, ethereal golden highlighter with rich bronze pearl - recommended for medium-tan skin tones. Topaz: A warm bronze highlighter with golden pearl - recommended for dark-deep skin tones. Chocolate Geode: A rich chocolate brown highlighter with golden pearl - recommended for dark-deep skin tones. How To Use: Step 1: Start by applying product to an angled highlighter or fluffy brush. Step 2: Sweep onto the high points of the cheeks, creating a “C” shape as you move up toward the temple and brow bone. Step 3: Build where more glow is desired, such as cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and chin. Repeat until desired effect is reached. This product is the 2018 Influenster REVIEWERS' CHOICE Winner. BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed is the #1 best-selling highlighter in the U.S.* *Source: The NPD Group, Inc./ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Product Sales, 12 Months Ending June 2020 Formulated Without: Artificial Fragrance, Parabens, Alcohol, Polythelene Glycol, Sulfates, Gluten, Mineral Oil, Chemical SPF, Essential Oils, Microbeads, Cruelty, Triclosan, Triclocarbon, Formaldehyde, Phthalates, Coal-tar, Propylene Glycol BECCA is cruelty-free and PETA certified.