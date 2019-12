Anette

Shimmer Dress In Black

$70.40

At Need Supply

Tight, shimmering party dress from Stelen. High neckline. Long sleeves. Asymmetric gathering and front sash detail. Scoop back with invisible zip closure and ruched center seam. Jersey lining. Mid-thigh length. • Stretch Lurex Knit • 50% nylon, 45% metallic, 5% spandex • 100% polyester lining • Hand wash • Made in China