Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Flesh Beauty

Shimmer Dimmer Mattifying Stick

$18.00$12.00
At Ulta Beauty
Flesh Shimmer Dimmer Mattifying Stick is a mattifying primer stick that reduces the appearance of oiliness, shine and fine lines. Use alone, as a primer or as a touchup stick to eliminate shine throughout the day.
Featured in 1 story
All Flesh Beauty Makeup On Sale At Ulta This Month
by Megan Decker