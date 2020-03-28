EMOOR

Shikifuton Japanese Futon Mattress, Twin (39x79in), Made In Japan

"Japanese Futon Mattress" is traditionally used as a bed mattress in Japan. -CLASSE- is a long selling Futon series, manufactured in Japan and updated many times by Japanese craftsman to meet customer satisfaction. Looks fluffy, but supports you firmly. High density polyester pad supports your back and fluffy fillings surrounding firm pad gives you soft touch. This sandwich structure provides you good cushioning though Japanese Futon Mattress is relatively thin and light weight. Good for dormitory, minimalist living, temporary bed, and use as a topper to add thickness on your current mattress. Dimensions: Japanese Twin Size 39 x 79in (100 x 200cm) Outer fabric is 100% cotton. How to care: Non-washable. We recommend to use cover. –Perfect fit cover- ASIN: B01COXE9FC