Shifting Dears Black Long Sleeve Dress

$48.00

Lulus Exclusive! When it's time to shift your gears into glamor mode, the Lulus Shifting Dears Black Long Sleeve Dress is our most dearly beloved dress! Black chiffon forms a roomy shift silhouette with a deep, scoop neckline and a flared shape that flows into an asymmetrical, concave hemline. Long, sheer sleeves have on-trend, cold shoulder cutouts that open all the way to the cuffs. Dress is lined. Self & Lining: 100% Polyester. Hand Wash Cold. Do Not Bleach. Line Dry. Iron Low Heat. Imported. Style 173986