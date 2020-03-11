FANCYINN

Shift Dress With Pockets

$99.99 $25.99

Material: Cotton Blend, No Stretchy. Made from a super lightweight raw fabric. Soft and cozy wear, breathe freely. This is a VERY LOOSE style cute shift Dress. Pls choose one or two size smaller. Design: Ruffle sleeve, tunic shift mini dresses for women, Ruffle Pattern, Bell Sleeve, Side Pockets, Lining Inside, solid color short sleeve above knee length, Simple. Easily can be dressed up or worn casual. Occasions: Casual, Summer Beach Vacation, Holiday, Outside, Usually, Daily. Size: 5 sizes optional, XS=US 0-2, S=US 4-6, M=US 8-10, L=US 12-14, XL=US 16, Please refer to the Left Size Image before purchasing. Note: Problem item>>>>Contact the SELLER>>>>Repost or refund.In order to receive the item in good quality, Please confirm the item be purchased from FANCYINN before order, Thank you.