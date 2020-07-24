Fred Perry

Shield Patch Harrington Jacket

£295.00

Art Comes First reinvent the Harrington jacket in a heavy cotton twill and oversized fit. Trimmed with striped tape and patches across the front, the back proudly displays our brand logos: the Laurel Wreath and ACF shears in towelling patches. Heavy cotton twill / Oversized fit with Harrington neck / Striped tape trim with branded patches / Towelling patches on the back / Press stud chest pocket and cuffs in antique silver