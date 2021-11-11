Alexander Wang

Shibori Turtleneck Top

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Intermix

Product Details Tailored in their satin cloqué shibori, Alexander Wang's turtleneck top is a sleek throwback to '90s popcorn shirts. Back zip closure. Fabric: 95% polyester, 5% elastane Dry clean Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size S Length from shoulder to hem: 22" Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.