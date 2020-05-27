Jayson Home

Shibori Pillow

With its pretty coral hue and tie-dye like pattern, our Shibori Pillow is perfect for bringing a boho beachy vibe to any space. While it's all California cool in looks, its origins actually lie in the Japanese art of shibori — an ancient resist-dyeing technique in which fabric is tied off in sections, dipped in dye and sun-dried to create one-of-a-kind motifs. Crafted from cotton, we’ve finished Shibori with neutral cotton backing, a classic envelope zipper closure and a plush down and feather insert. Bright and vibrant, it’s the perfect laid-back layer for any sofa or bed. •16" x 24" •cotton •envelope zipper closure •down and feather insert •india