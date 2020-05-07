Shibari

Mini Halo, The Original Compact Power Wand Massager

$31.16 $27.95

Buy Now Review It

USB Rechargeable Ultra Power, 20X Pulsations 100% Water Resistant The ORIGINAL compact power massage wand, trust no imitations! BEWARE OF KNOCKOFFS! Some unethical sellers are selling lower-quality look-alike products on Amazon. Only trust the Shibari mini halo massager that has its brand name embossed on the wand near the top of the handle, as displayed in the graphics above. Mini Halo,"The Original" Compact Power Wand Massager, Wireless, 20x Multi-Speed Vibrations (Pink)