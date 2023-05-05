Shibari

Shibari Mini Halo Vibrator

$49.95 $17.95

TOE CURLING EXPERIENCE - The perfect unisex vibrator for clitoral, G-spot or frenulum stimulation and pleasure. Ergonomically designed with a 5.5 inch handle for a comfortable grip regardless of angle. Perfect for men, women, solo or couple play 28 VIBRATION MODES - A powerful yet quiet motor with 20 pulse modes designed to arouse and stimulate the applied area. 8 Vibrating Strengths help tailor your playtime to an unforgettable experience. Operates at less than 50 dB for discreet play sessions BODY-SAFE SILICONE - Coated in high grade body-safe silicone, ensuring a smooth and silky touch. The vibrators gentle texture compliments sensitive areas with a little lubrication and is easy to use. The soft and smooth texture of this sex toy enhances pleasure and provides a jaw-clenching experience 100% WATERPROOF - A vibrating wand designed to be 100% Waterproof for daily use and easy effortless cleaning. Perfect for vibing around the pool, or in the shower & tub. Dildo does not function while charging. DO NOT SUBMERGE WHILE CHARGING WATER-BASED LUBRICANT - For best results apply water based lubricant to the vibrator before use. To ensure longevity of your sex-toy not use silicone lubricant WIRELESS & RECHARGEABLE - USB rechargeable with around 90 minutes of charge time for 90 minutes of user time. Comes with a 30 inch USB charging cable, the waterproof charging port is located on the bottom side of the massage wand COMPACT & DISCREET - Experience the ultimate pleasure with our G-spot vibrator, equipped with 28 powerful vibration modes. Made to stimulate the Clitoris, Gspot or penis with powerful vibration frequencies. At the press of a button you have the freedom to choose the mode that suits you best. Despite its powerful vibrations, this sex-toy operates at a low noise level. Ensuring you can indulge in your intimate moments without any disturbances