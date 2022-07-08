Shibari

Shibari Mini Halo Plus

$29.95 $19.10

Usb Rechargeable Ultra power, 20x pulsations 100% water resistant The original compact power massage wand, trust no Imitations! The Shibari Mini Halo takes the power of the Shibari Halo and puts it in a compact sleek design. The Shibari Mini Halo may be small, but don't let that fool you! With it's 20x pulsations, it will help you relax in no time! This wand is USB rechargeable and 100% water resistant. Shibari wands has been producing and selling quality products since 2004. Trust no imitations or knockoffs! Beware of knockoffs! Some unethical sellers are selling lower-quality look-alike wand massager products on Amazon. Only trust the original Shibari Mini Halo massager, that has its brand name embossed into the wand near the top of the handle, as displayed in the graphics above. Knockoffs will either have no brand name, or a name stamped on it.