Zyllion

Shiatsu Back And Neck Massager – Kneading Massage Pillow With Heat For Shoulders, Lower Back, Calf – Use At Home And Car, Black, (zma-13-bk)

$49.95

Relieves Sore Muscles: Powerful 3-Dimension Deep-Kneading Shiatsu Massage Nodes relax overused and tight muscles (Automatically changes direction every minute); Advanced Heating function soothes aching muscles and can be turned on & off with ease Versatile: Ergonomic and compact pillow massager fits perfectly behind neck and body contours of lower- & upper-back, abdomen, calf, and thigh areas Makes The Perfect Gift: Give the gift of high-end, high tech comfort to your loved ones! Needs To Be Plugged In: The massager needs to be plugged into a wall plug for it to work. It is not a rechargeable massager. The UL approved power adaptor works with both 110-120V & 220-240V electrical outlet Reliable Seller: Your 100% satisfaction means the world to us. There is a 90-day window in which you can return your massager for any reason. No questions asked. We will even pay for your return shipping. If anything happens to your device within a 1-year period, we will send you a tested replacement model at no cost to you. When the massager exceeds working temperature, the safety device will automatically shut off the motor to ensure user's safety and prevent damage to the unit. Please note that the motor will not operate until the temperature has come down.