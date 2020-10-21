HoMedics

Shiatsu And Vibration Neck Massager With Heat

$39.99

Upgrades aren’t just for airline flights and concert tickets anymore. We took our already-satisfying Pro Therapy neck massager and enhanced it several ways, adding longer handles and a deep-kneading shiatsu function to create the Pro Therapy Elite: Shiatsu and Vibration Neck Massager with Heat. The name’s a mouthful — but its pain-relieving effects are immediate. Experience a deep-kneading shiatsu massage that feels like a real masseuse targeting your tired neck and shoulder muscles. Or choose the vibration massage setting, for gentler but still remarkable invigoration. The soothing heat melts away aches and pains, while the ultra-comfortable flex handles let you pull the massager closer for extra intensity, or relax it for gentle but effective treatment. Plus, the controls are helpfully integrated into the handle; changing up your massage is just a thumb-press away.