NS Novelties

Shi/shi Union Vibrator

$111.95 $78.37

Designed for couples with vulvas, the Shi/Shi Union vibe is a totally unique toy to bring another level of fun to your grinding play. Two powerful, independently controlled motors are housed in a soft silicone, body contoured casing that moves specifically to each partner - with two remotes so you can each control your own side, or swap controls to tease and please your partner as you play. Explore new positions with the Union vibe to hit all the right spots during grinding, tribbing, or scissoring, and share the sensation in a totally new way. Waterproof and safe to use with all lubricants. Uses 4 AA batteries not included. Product Dimensions: 3.5" x 3" x 2.3"