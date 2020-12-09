Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Levi's
Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$98.00
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
100% Cotton Imported Button closure Machine Wash Classic red tab styling Welt pockets Sits at waist Regular fit
Need a few alternatives?
Project Style Denver
Mustard Polytaffeta Swing Jacket
$199.00
from
Project Style Denver
BUY
Madewell
Eldridge Zip Coat
$328.00
$196.80
from
Madewell
BUY
Everlane
The Denim Chore Jacket
$88.00
$53.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Cocoon Coat
$250.00
$150.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Levi’s
Levi's
Vintage Levi’s 501 31x30
$99.00
from
Depop
BUY
Levi's
501 Cropped Women's Jeans
$98.00
$58.80
from
Levi's
BUY
Levi's
Classic Bootcut Jeans
$59.50
$35.70
from
Walmart
BUY
Levi's
721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
$69.50
$39.51
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Outerwear
Project Style Denver
Mustard Polytaffeta Swing Jacket
$199.00
from
Project Style Denver
BUY
Madewell
Eldridge Zip Coat
$328.00
$196.80
from
Madewell
BUY
Everlane
The Denim Chore Jacket
$88.00
$53.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Cocoon Coat
$250.00
$150.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted