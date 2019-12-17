Just Love

Sherpa Trim Plush Robe

$24.99

Chill Mode On You've been working hard, and now it's time to give yourself a break and unwind. This Sherpa trim robe puts you in the mood for sheer relaxation as it is super comfy, cozy, and oh so soft against the skin! You'll fall in love with this luxurious house robe that seems to be made just for you. Snuggle up in bed, or bury your nose in your favorite book while settled in your favorite nook with this beautiful robe. It's truly perfect for lazy evenings when you want to do nothing but to feel completely relaxed. Lounge in Style Make your downtime a luxurious affair in this beautifully eye-catching plush robe for women. From the sherpa trimming to the eye catching buffalo plaid lumberjack print, there are plenty of reasons to fall in love with this knee-length robe that treats you to a touch of lux as you relax. The lovely colors are accentuated by a cuff on the sleeves, patch pockets, and the contrast sherpa shawl collar for a nice pop of color. And the best part about it all? You get all this cozy luxuriousness at the best prices on Amazon. Here’s why this Sherpa robe makes a great addition to your loungewear: - Comes with a soft sherpa shawl collar and cuff for added warmth and style. - Available in a wide size range of XS-3X to fit most body sizes. - Great attention to detail creates a beautiful finished look. - Made from 100% polyester that will not shrink when machine-washed. - Competitively priced to give you the best bang for your buck. Experience amazing comfort in the coziest lounge robe for women from Just Love. Click 'Add to Cart' now!