Threshold

Sherpa Throw Pillow

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: Square (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 24 Inches (L), 24 Inches (W), 6.5 Inches thick Weight: 3.05 Pounds Closure Type: Sewn Seam Fill Material: 100% Polyester Fiber Fabric Name: Knit Style: Throw Pillows Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Textile Material: 100% Polyester Package Quantity: 1 Industry or Government Certifications: STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX OEKO-TEX Institution: Hohenstein Textile Testing Institute GmbH & Co. KG OEKO-TEX Certification Number: 21.HIN.55987 Care and Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 85307234 UPC: 191908886237 Item Number (DPCI): 067-08-6792 Origin: Imported Description Give a cozy-cuddly update to your bedroom or living room with this Sherpa Throw Pillow from Threshold™. Made with comfortable filling, the decorative throw pillow showcases a solid-hued sherpa design to add instant personality to your furniture. You'll love leaning on this plush pillow whether you're lounging in your fave recliner, reading a book in bed or watching TV curled up on your sofa. Threshold™: Quality & Design / Casual classics for house and home. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® We made it better so you can feel better. To keep you safe from harmful substances, this product has been independently tested and certified against a list of over 350 harmful chemicals according to strict STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® guidelines. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.