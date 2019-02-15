Bedsure

Sherpa Microfiber Fleece Blanket Throw

This fits your -. UNIQUE DESIGN PHILOSOPHY: BEDSURE Dual Sided Super Soft Blanket with Fleece Face and Plush Sherpa reverse offers you different senses of softness to improve your sleep with one side of smooth and fluffy to the other - Bring you ultimate soft and warmth with 220 GSM Fleece top and 280 GSM Sherpa reverse blanket . FABULOUS BLANKET BENEFITS: Throw Sherpa Throw Blanket for couch measures by 60" x 80" is perfect for homeowners with sophisticated tastes in decoration home - Enhances blanket throw with an elegant and superior appearance to complement your room a chic feeling - Shield a layer to protect your luxury bed and couch from dirt and stain. VERSATILE USAGE SCENARIOS: Snuggling on your couch and bed with plush and warm Sherpa fleece blankets to enjoy family happy hours while watching favorite TV shows - Perfect for indoor and outdoor use to provide consecutive warmth in chilly weather, especially for camping and picnic - Gifts for Men and Women- Moms and Dads, Valentine's, Mother's and Father's Day- Christmas and New Year. PREMIUM SELECTION: Reversible Sherpa Fleece Blanket crafts with greatest quality of microfiber polyester fabric for durable use - Comfy, cozy and ultra-plush warm Sherpa blanket provides better fade & stain resistant than cotton blankets - Unlike cotton has little elasticity to retain shape, microfiber blanket will NOT bunch with time. WHAT YOU CAN GET: Available in Bedsure Reversible Sherpa Fleece Blanket Twin 60" x 80", Blanket Throw Size 50" x 60", Fleece Blanket Queen Size 90" x 90" - Variety of color selections to decor: Grey, Navy, Dark Grey ... - Veritable BEDSURE Trademarked Products - In Business since 1979 - BEDSURE guarantees to provide 1-Month return and replacement service & life-time free customer service - We want our customers to be 100% happy and satisfied.