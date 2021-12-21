Flygo

Sherpa-lined Sweatpants

$32.88

Buy Now Review It

Fabric: 90% Cotton, Soft Sherpa Lined-100% Polyester. Drawstring closure Machine Wash Fully cozy and soft sherpa lining, it is comfortable and will keep you warm. Casual classic winter sweatpants for women, multiple candy colors for you to choose, it is also a good gift for your girls. Elastic waist with drawstring, ribbed bottom, 2 slant hand pockets. Winter warm fuzzy fleece sweatpants sherpa lined workout active running sports athletic sleep pajamas jogging pants. Thickened sherpa lining, Please order SIZES UP if you like a loose fitting.