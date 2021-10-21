Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Cuddl Duds
Sherpa Cuff & Velour Crown Hat
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
This warm and cozy women's sherpa cuff and velour crown hat from Cuddl Duds is sure to be your next staple winter weather accessory.
Need a few alternatives?
Parks Project
Trail Crew Beanie In Sea Green
BUY
$28.00
Madewell
Cuddl Duds
Sherpa Cuff & Velour Crown Hat
BUY
$30.00
Kohl's
FURTALK
Beanie Hat With Faux Fur Pom
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
collections
Faux Fur Trimmed Winter Hat
BUY
$16.98
Amazon
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
3-pack Plushfill Plaid & Scalloped Textured Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
3-pack Plushfill Midweight Space Dye Crew Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Plushfill Midweight Plaid & Scalloped Textured Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Long Sleeve Crewneck
BUY
$32.00
Kohl's
More from Hats
Parks Project
Trail Crew Beanie In Sea Green
BUY
$28.00
Madewell
Cuddl Duds
Sherpa Cuff & Velour Crown Hat
BUY
$30.00
Kohl's
FURTALK
Beanie Hat With Faux Fur Pom
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
collections
Faux Fur Trimmed Winter Hat
BUY
$16.98
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted