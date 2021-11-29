Backcountry.com

Sherpa 1/4-zip Jacket – Women’s

$79.95 $55.96

Why We Built The Sherpa 1/4-Zip Jacket What's that? The 80s are calling and want their Sherpa 1/4-Zip Jacket back? Well, they can't have it because we're obsessed. We styled this jacket with a retro design and color-blocking patterns for extra flair. It's warm and cozy for fall days when we're out with friends or just running errands, and we like the classic kangaroo pouch for keeping our hands warm in the brisk air. Details Sherpa fleece jacket designed with cold camping and après-ski in mind Synthetic fleece offers luxurious softness and plenty of warmth Ripstop overlay kangaroo pouch increases durability Drawcord hem lets us cinch this jacket to our liking 1/4-zip supplies convenient ventilation and versatile styling Item #SICZ2H6