Sherbert Macaroon Dried Baked Blossom Bunch

£32.00

Fancy an everlasting bouquet of beautiful dried flowers? We have designed an exclusive range of dried flower bunches that can be gifted or enjoyed by you. The Insta-famous bunch of our Baked Blossom range, the New Sherbert Macaroon Baked Blossom! Introducing The Sherbert Macaroon Dried Flower Bunch. The perfect gift to someone who brings a little sunshine to your day or to add a beautiful BRIGHT & BOLD bunch to your home. Each bouquet is made bespoke by hand in our Happy Blossoms studio so they will each differ slightly from the photo which makes them truly unique! The bunches feature a mixture of dried & preserved flowers that have been painted, dyed or are natural in colour. Flowers and foliage and comes in three sizes; small, medium and large. Please note the photo shows the Medium size. Included with your bunch: All Baked Blossoms bunches are delivered with a dried flower care card and gift message card. Product Details: Our Baked Blossoms bunches last up to a year or longer if looked after as detailed on the comprehensive care card included. Bunches are gift wrapped in luxury branded kraft paper, with a coloured bow and our signature 'flowers make people happy' tag. Our bespoke printed boxes keep the bunches safe on their travels in the post to their new home. All packaging is recyclable. These flowers are a natural product and therefore the colour shade and shape can vary from bunch to bunch.