Tradlands

Shelter Cotton Cardigan Navy

$227.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tradlands

We know your fingerprints are all over your mom’s old cardigans from the 70s, so we thought we’d give you a timeless sweater of your own. The best selling Shelter Cotton Cardigan is your new versatile layering BFF, with just three buttons for the coziest, relaxed feel. This one can take you from the office to Sunday brunch, all the way to the nearest bonfire hangout. The light balloon sleeve makes this a must-have, with easy dropped shoulders that sway with you. This knit cotton cardigan is constructed with 100% cotton in a mid-weight fabric, ethically sourced along the coast of Peru. Layered up or worn alone, it’s the dreamy wardrobe essential you’ve been looking for.