Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Loeffler Randall
Shelly Wrap Sandal With Shells
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Loeffler Randall
Shop Our Wrap Sandal With Shells In Dune Woven Leather.
Featured in 1 story
20 Lace Up Flats To Shop Right Now
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Enzo Angiolini
Flat Gladiator Sandals
$59.25
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Chloé
Flat Lace-up Ankle Wrap Sandals
$450.00
from
Editorialist
BUY
DETAILS
Isa Tapia
Juanita Scalloped Flat Sandals
$350.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Trademark
Joseph Slides
$198.00
from
Trademark
BUY
More from Loeffler Randall
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Ivy Checked Twill Bucket Hat
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Goldy Tall Boots
$695.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Mae Wide Brim Hat
£204.74
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted