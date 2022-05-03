AnthroLiving

Shelley Task Lamp

$228.00 $169.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 57903551; Color Code: 027 With a shell-inspired shade, a marble base, and an adjustable arm, this lamp lends style and functionality to any desk, nightstand, or side table. This item is UL listed, meaning it has been tested and approved to meet the government-regulated safety standards for the USA. Use with electrical outlets 110-120v or lower, as anything higher can cause fire or injury. If you're purchasing this item for use outside of the United States, employ the adapter and voltage converter suited for your country. Marble, iron; bronze finish Fitted with a plug and on/off switch One light socket 40 watt max We recommend using type A / E12 bulbs UL listed Imported