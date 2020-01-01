Notte Jewelry

Shell We Dance Earring

Who doesn’t like a good seashell earring?? But what about a gorgeous shiny stone seashell??! We promise this baby is going to make you want to do a happy dance! Available in 5 beautiful natural stone options. Gold plated thick tube hoops, genuine stone carved seashell. Seashell charm about 22mm x 22mm. Hoop outer diameter 22mm, inner: 12mm, thickness: 5mm. Sold by single. Made with beautiful natural materials, no two pieces are identical.