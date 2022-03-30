7th Resin

Shell Soap/trinket Dish

These shell dishes lend a kitsch, retro, 90s vibe to any space, yet, they are anything but dated! They can be used as a soap dish, jewellery dish, or just for decoration! Dimensions: L: 10 cm W: 10.5 cm Available in several pastel shades: Peppermint Pastel Peach Pale Lilac French Manicure Buttermilk Yellow Something Blue Powder Puff Also available in: Silver and Pearl ~ Each shell is handmade to order and finished with either gold or silver edging