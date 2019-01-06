H&M
Shell Ski Jacket
£119.99£71.98
At H&M
Shell jacket in windproof, breathable functional fabric with taped seams, waterproof zips and a hood with a reinforced peak and elasticated drawstring. Zip down the front, zipped side pockets and zips at both sides that open for ventilation. Snow flaps with reinforced elastication and adjustable press-stud fastenings at the waist, and an adjustable hook and loop tab at the cuffs. Slightly longer at the back. Unlined. The jacket has a water-repellent coating without fluorocarbons.