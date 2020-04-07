Laak

Shell-shaped Hamster Hideout

$14.89

Buy Now Review It

Material: Made of durable chew proof ceramic material, easy to clean and resistant to odors. Size: approx. 15*12*13cm/5.9"*4.7"*5.1". Please note the size of this product, ensure that it meets your pet! Adorable ceramic house helps greatly to cooling, provides a cool nest for small animal to play and rest. Adorable, small animals can be attracted attention and increase the fun of raising. Ideal for hamsters and similar-sized animals. Unique shell shape design, it can be also used as small things storage box,Fish Tank,dog bowl or home decor. This product is suitable for use in the summer to the hamster. It can make your hamster more comfortable, lovely shape for the cage to add fun. Note: Ceramic is fragile merchandise, it's easily broken in the transport process, please be careful.