Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Pull & Bear
Shell Rattan Bag In Beige
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Because your pockets can only fit so much. Structured shell design. Detachable chain strap. Grab handle. Loop-top closure.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Raffia Basket Bag With Ruffle Trim
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Rider Bag
$595.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Ceramic Center Round Rattan Bag
$169.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Mono
Logo Embossed Shoulder Bag
$352.56
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Pull & Bear
DETAILS
Pull & Bear
Tie Dye Sweatshirt
$29.90
from
Pull & Bear
BUY
DETAILS
Pull & Bear
Shell Sunglasses Cord
$12.90
from
Pull & Bear
BUY
DETAILS
Pull & Bear
Ribbed Bikini Bottoms
$17.89
from
Pull & Bear
BUY
DETAILS
Pull & Bear
Balconette Bikini Top
$19.89
from
Pull & Bear
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted