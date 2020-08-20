IMIKEYA

Shell Pearl Light Led Accent Lamp (pink)

$33.26

Buy Now Review It

- Iridescent and beautiful, this accent light features a giant LED pearl light that color shifts through the rainbow, housed in a ceramic shell that reflects each hue for an even lovelier effect. Wonderful for setting the mood for a party or a chill evening in - Normally hidden deep within the cobalt waters off far-flung beaches, this pearl and shell lamp brings the beauty of the ocean into your home. - The pearl is housed in an iridescent ceramic shell that reflects each hue to make a soothing array of colors - Battery operated, so its wonderful for setting the mood for a party or a chill evening in. Pearl can be removed from the shell for use on its own. Batteries included. - The softly glowing pearl and shell light is ideal as a nightlight in any beach themed bathroom. And since the glowing pearl is removable, its perfect as a bed side light for kids to carry with them on midnight trips to the bathroom or kitchen. Description Iridescent and beautiful, this accent light features a giant LED pearl light that color shifts through the rainbow, housed in a ceramic shell that reflects each hue for an even lovelier effect. Wonderful for setting the mood for a party or a chill evening in Features - Material: Ceramics. - Color: Pink. - Size: About 14x15x16.5cm. - Normally hidden deep within the cobalt waters off far-flung beaches, this pearl and shell lamp brings the beauty of the ocean into your home. - The pearl is housed in an iridescent ceramic shell that reflects each hue to make a soothing array of colors - Battery operated, so it's wonderful for setting the mood for a party or a chill evening in. Pearl can be removed from the shell for use on its own. Batteries included. - The softly glowing pearl and shell light is ideal as a nightlight in any beach themed bathroom. And since the glowing pearl is removable, it's perfect as a bed side light for kids to carry with them on midnight trips to the bathroom or kitchen. Package Including 1 x light