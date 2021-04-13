Loewe

Shell Leather And Raffia Basket Bag

$650.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Loewe X Paula’s Ibiza takes cues from the legendary island’s bohemian aesthetic, resulting in this laid-back iteration of the signature basket bag, the Shell. It’s woven from raffia with a brown leather Anagram charm, alongside slender brown straps that are accentuated with cream topstitching. Recall boutique owner Armin Heinemann’s eclectic vision by styling it with printed separates. Shown here with: Zimmermann Brighton Palm-print belted linen playsuit, Saint Laurent Bianca knotted suede slides, Anissa Kermiche Caviar Pebble pearl gold-plated bracelet and Alighieri The Horse 24kt gold-plated necklace Product number: 1344958